-When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 21.

-What happened: Supervisors passed a resolution asking Lancaster County commissioners to fully fund the Lancaster County Drug Task Force in a sustainable manner.

-Why it’s important: The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, which runs the task force, reassigned an officer from the Northwest Lancaster County Regional Police Department as well as several other officers back to their home departments. The officers were reassigned because the municipalities they were from had not funded the task force at the full level sought by the office. However, Northwest Regional serves Mount Joy Township and West Donegal Township, both of which have given the full amount requested in recent years. Mount Joy Township gave nothing in 2013 but has given the full amount requested from 2014 to 2019; West Donegal gave the majority of the amount requested starting in 2015 and the full amount requested since 2017.

-Next steps: Police Chief Mark Mayberry said it was unclear what would happen next because of a change in leadership. District Attorney Craig Stedman is not seeking reelection this year because he is running for Common Pleas judge; Republican Heather Adams and Democrat Hobie Crystle are vying to succeed him in the Nov. 5 election.

-Quotable: “I think everybody’s kind of in a holding pattern,” Mayberry said.

-Other business: Supervisors heard presentations from directors of the two libraries serving the township, Barbara Basile of the Milanof-Schock Library in Mount Joy and Deb Drury of the Elizabethtown Public Library. Basile noted her building celebrated its 20th anniversary this year and issues with the aging building are starting to come up, such as diseased trees on the grounds and plumbing problems.

-Special meeting: A special budget workshop meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6; the next regular meeting is 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.

For more local government news, click here.