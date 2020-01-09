When: Supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Supervisors passed an ordinance regulating short-term rentals booked with services such as Airbnb.
What it means: The new regulations will require registration of short-term rental properties as well as inspections similar to the ones done for long-term rental housing.
Next steps: Township Manager Justin S. Evans said the township will need to decide how to enforce the regulations. The township is considering using one of several services that automatically check websites used for these sort of rentals to look for new short-term lodging accommodations being offered in the township. Alternatively, township staff could enforce this without paying for the use of such a service.
Fees: After calculating the cost of enforcement, the township will post a new fee schedule that includes the fee for registering these rental units.
Reorganization: Supervisors appointed Debra E. Dupler as their chair and Lisa S. Heilner as their vice chair. Dupler, who was vice chair last year, is taking over the responsibility for running the meetings from supervisor Gerald G. Cole, who remains on the board. Heilner, who was reelected to a new term in November, will be responsible for running any meetings Dupler cannot attend.
Police commission: Newly elected Supervisor Kevin M. Baker was named to the Northwest Lancaster County Regional Police Commission, along with Dupler and Supervisor David W. Sweigart III. The commission is in charge of the police force that Mount Joy Township shares with West Donegal Township. This year is Mount Joy Township’s turn to have three members on the five-member commission, while West Donegal has two members. The townships alternate having a majority on the commission.