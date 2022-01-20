When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 17.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution allowing for an intermunicipal transfer of a liquor license for a freestanding restaurant planned for the proposed Mount Joy Towne Center at Cloverleaf Road and Route 230. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board allows for transfers within the same county when a municipality has met its quota for liquor licenses, as the township has. A hearing was held for the transfer request made by Pennmark Management Co. Inc., which wants to build the retail center.

Quotable: “We’re trying to attract a national, regional premiere restaurant, which would serve liquor as an establishment,” said Robert Sichelstiel, Pennmark’s broker of record. Pennmark has not yet secured a lease with a restaurant, but Sichelstiel said it would be of the same caliber as an Applebee’s or P.J. Whelihan’s. “We’re in discussions with a few, but it’s always very important to have a license in hand so you can get somebody’s attention,” he added.

Background: Pennmark, a Plymouth Meeting-based developer, owns approximately 72 acres at the intersection, 55 of which are targeted for a mix of retail establishments and an apartment complex. Wawa has been identified as the anchor tenant in the northeast quadrant. Pennmark wants the property to be rezoned from C-1 commercial and agricultural to a mix of C-2 commercial and R-2 medium-density residential. Pennmark, which has not yet begun the rezoning process, will make a presentation on the plans at the February or March supervisors’ meeting.

License: Where the restaurant license is being transferred from was not mentioned at the meeting. But Township Manager Justin Evans said later that a letter with Pennmark’s application to the township described the license as coming from the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 2002 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township.

Resolution stipulation: At the suggestion of township solicitor Josele Cleary, supervisors approved the resolution with language added stating that the license is “to be used in one detached building for one restaurant.” The suggestion was made after Giuseppe Ferrarelli, owner of Pizzatown, questioned whether the license would be used in multiple places. Asked how else a license could be used, Cleary said that theoretically, a large building could house more than one restaurant, interconnected in the basement, using one license.

Discussion: Pennmark’s attorney, Ken Butera, said his client would agree to the single location but asked that the resolution not be amended. He said the PLCB will likely deny the resolution because it can’t enforce such a stipulation. If that occurs, Butera said, the supervisors will later be asked to approve a resolution without that requirement. He acknowledged that since his client will be returning to address the board, a separate agreement could be made.

Motion: Supervisor Gerald Cole moved to include the single-location requirement in the resolution, saying that if it gets rejected, an agreement can be drawn up before approving another resolution. “If it doesn’t get rejected, we got what we want,” Cole said.

Rezoning: Following another hearing, supervisors unanimously approved a request to rezone 933 Campus Road, Elizabethtown, from institutional to R-2 medium-density residential. The property, less than an acre and owned by Giuseppe and Vita Ferrarelli, was previously zoned R-2 residential. In 2015, the property was rezoned to institutional at the request of Elizabethtown College, the former owner.

Landfill update: Scott Perin of Waste Management, now the owner of the Lancaster Landfill on Cloverleaf Road at Milton Grove, updated the supervisors on plans to use alternate waste materials to cover the landfill, which is used for construction and demolition waste. The company has applied to the state Department of Environmental Protection for a permit modification to allow the use of such materials as incinerator ash, auto shred fluff material and non-petroleum contaminated soil.

Resident complaints: Some neighbors of the landfill complained about dust in the air and mud and metal debris on the road around the site. Perin said the landfill’s truck washing system would be upgraded by mid-summer.

Fire company committee: The supervisors and Evans discussed setting up a coordinating committee to meet periodically with the four fire departments that serve the township: Elizabethtown, Rheems, Mount Joy and Mastersonville. Members, yet to be appointed, will include township staff, at least one supervisor, fire department representatives and a citizen.