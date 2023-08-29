When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 21.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to award a three-year contract for trash and recycling services to Penn Waste Inc., the township’s current hauler. The new contract does not require the use of wheeled garbage cans called toters, an option discussed May 15 when supervisors decided to seek bids for a new contract, mainly because of customer complaints about missed pickups. A one-year contract extension with Penn Waste, added to the prior three-year contract, expires Dec. 31.

Details: Penn Waste, of York, offered the lowest of three bids. By law, the lowest bid must be accepted if it meets certain requirements. According to information provided after the meeting by township Manager Justin Evans, Penn Waste will charge the township an annual collection fee of $209.40 per household for 2024. Potential increases in collection fees for 2025 and 2026 will be based on such factors as inflation and fuel costs. Noble Environmental submitted the second-lowest bid, at $252 per household. Disposal fees, at $89.45 per household, are expected to stay the same through 2026. Alternate bids with 96-gallon curb carts or toters were higher: $215.40 (Penn Waste) and $318 (Noble Environmental.) Like the last contract, this contract penalizes Penn Waste $10 per missed stop if the trash and/or recycling isn’t picked up within 24 hours of receiving a complaint. Evans said this stipulation will be more strictly enforced.

What’s next: At the Sept. 18 meeting, customer rates for trash will be set, and supervisors may revisit the idea of expanding the senior citizen discount, discussed and then tabled in 2021. The township requires owners of residential units to participate in the trash and recycling program. Currently, the fee is $280 per year, with two payments of $140 billed on Dec. 1 and June 1. Seniors, 75 or older, can receive a 50% discount, paying $140 per year.

Defense of zoning decision: Supervisors voted unanimously to defend the township Zoning Hearing Board against Panattoni Development Co.’s appeal of a July 13 decision to deny its request for a special exception to exceed the 50,000-square-foot maximum size for a warehouse in the light industrial district. The appeal was filed Aug. 14. Panattoni wants to build a million-square-foot warehouse, to store electrical equipment, on Mount Pleasant Road. During public comment before the vote, six residents asked the supervisors for support in their continued fight against the warehouse.

Next steps: The township will file a notice of intervention with the Lancaster County Prothonotary’s office, and the county Court of Common Pleas will hear the appeal.

Park security cameras: Supervisors authorized spending $31,057 to install cameras at Old Trolley Line Park in response to nuisance issues such as vandalism and damage caused by vehicles driving on the playing fields. Sage Technology will install the cameras to monitor the main parking area, the playing fields and the parking area for the Conewago Recreation Trail. The cost will be covered by COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Road repairs: Supervisors voted to use $69,699 in unspent payroll, from positions that weren’t filled earlier this year, on road repairs. Repairs will be done on the following roads: Creek, Homestead, Parkview, Quarry, Ridge Run, Rissermill, Schwanger and Sheaffer.

Sewage pipe repair: Supervisors agreed to contribute a total of $20,000 toward the approximately $90,000 in repair costs for a sewer pipe collapse on Campus Road in late May, caused when a water pipe settled on the sewer pipe below it. Board Chair David Sweigart said the pipes were incorrectly installed by the township 20 years ago. Regional water and sewer authorities now own the pipes. The township has already contributed $7,300 toward the repairs. Sweigart said five more locations could be tested for potential problems.

Lead-Free Families program: Marisol Maldonado of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health presented LG Health’s $50 million initiative to combat lead poisoning in young children, often caused by exposure to lead-based paint in homes built before 1978, when such paint was banned. Maldonado estimated that over 30 % of the township’s homes were built before 1978. The program includes screening and remediation services for affected families. More information can be found at leadfreefamilies.org.