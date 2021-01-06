When: Mount Joy Township supervisors reorganizational meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: Lisa Heilner was approved unanimously as the board’s new chairperson, replacing Debra Dupler. Kevin Baker was unanimously approved to replace Heilner as vice chair. Given approval to remain in their positions were Patricia Bailey, secretary; Richard Forry, treasurer; Justin Evans, zoning officer, who is also the township manager; and Benjamin Craddock of Lancaster Civil Engineering Co. as engineer.

Appointments: The supervisors also authorized appointments to several township boards and committees. Andrew Treese was named to a five-year term on the parks and recreation board. Named to four-year terms on the planning commission were Baker, Michael G. McKinne and Delmar Oberholtzer. Gerald Becker was appointed to a one-year term on the vacancy board. Appointed to one-year terms on the agricultural area advisory committee were Oberholtzer, Supervisor David Sweigart, Kenneth Myer, L. Clair Miller and Clifford Sweigart. Gregory Hitz Sr. was named to a three-year term on the zoning hearing board.

Also: Nick Viscome will fill the remainder of Karen Sweigart's five-year term on the Elizabethtown Area Community Services Authority, ending Dec. 31. Supervisor Gerald Cole will serve a three-year term with Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services. Supervisors Dupler and Sweigart were appointed to one-year terms on the Northwest Regional Lancaster County Police Commission.

Other business: Evans confirmed with the supervisors that the request by Heritage Creek Farm Camp on Milton Grove Road to revoke the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary's agritourism enterprise permit because of traffic concerns stemming from a shared driveway will be discussed at the next meeting on Monday, Jan. 18. The township solicitor will be present. Because of pandemic-related restrictions on indoor gatherings, there will be limited seating available at the 7 p.m. meeting, to be held at the township building at 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. The public is also encouraged to participate on Zoom. Instructions and a link will be posted on the township website, mtjoytwp.org.