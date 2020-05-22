When: Mount Joy supervisors meeting, May 18.

What happened: Residents unhappy with blasting at a landfill filed a petition.

Details: Township Manager Justin Evans reported the township received a petition May 13 signed by residents who live near the Lancaster Landfill, located at 2487 Cloverleaf Road, Elizabethtown, in the Milton Grove area. The landfill, which takes construction waste, is owned and operated by Advanced Disposal. The petition asked the township Planning Commission to put a stop to all blasting and provide a date when the landfill would be completed and closed.

Township response: After receiving calls from residents in April, Evans contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, which regulates the landfill, to alert the agency of the complaints, and he later received a copy of the blasting permit from DEP’s Bureau of Mining. The permit requires Advanced Disposal’s contractor, Maine Drilling & Blasting, to notify residents within 250 feet of the blast zone, Evans said. Only one home, on Quarry Road, falls within that zone, but many residents felt the blast, he said. Evans said he will forward the petition to the DEP.

Pandemic discussion: During the teleconferenced meeting, supervisors agreed they will not weigh in on the controversy surrounding the governor’s phased plans on reopening the state as the coronavirus pandemic wanes. Board Chair Debra Dupler said she isn’t one to “swim upstream and say we should move to ‘yellow,’ ” a less restrictive phase than “red.” Vice Chair Lisa Heilner said, “I don’t think it’s our position to become involved in that. I think the waters are muddied enough with all the input that’s there, and I don’t feel like we have the authority to try and sway that one way or another.” Supervisor Gerald Cole added, “I don’t want any parts of that whole mess.”

Roadwork: Evans presented an updated road improvement program, with some projects, such as on Cold Spring and Country Squire roads, put off until next year because of anticipated reduced tax revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still slated for this year are projects on Harvest and Risser Mill roads.