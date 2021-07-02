When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, June 21.

What happened: A tract of land once considered for a new Elizabethtown-Rheems off-ramp from eastbound Route 283 in Mount Joy Township will be the site of new homes that will be part of the Featherton Crossing development. During a public hearing at the meeting, township supervisors heard the case petitioned by the land’s owner, Forino Co. L.P., to rezone nearly 29 acres north and east of Merts Drive from mixed-use to R-2 medium-density residential. The board unanimously approved Forino’s request to rezone the land.

Background: Attorney Jill Nagy said the petition received a positive recommendation from both the township and Lancaster County planning commissions. Nagy asked that the parcel be returned to residential, “which would fit in with the rest of the community there as opposed to kind of sitting fallow with no real way to access the property from a commercial standpoint.” The land will be used for phase five of Featherton Crossing.

In other business: Two women from two neighboring farms along Ridge Run Road in Mount Joy Township spoke out against rezoning the field across that road from agricultural to residential. Vanessa Shamberg and Carol Hess asked the board that those 33 acres, owned by a developer and proposed for an apartment complex, remain zoned as agricultural. Shamberg told the supervisors that her family's Brubaker farm at 382 Ridge Run Road and adjacent Hess farm are both preserved as agricultural land.

Quotable: “This would cause loss of prime agricultural soil that's exactly adjacent to our fields,” Hess said. “Agricultural land is generally incompatible for residential uses,” Hess said.

Pandemic funding: Township Manager Justin Evans said the township will receive the first half of its funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, likely in July. The township is slated to receive approximately $1.1 million. Evans said the funds must be committed to be spent by the end of 2024. Qualified expenditures include water, sewer, stormwater and broadband infrastructure costs; loss of revenues or funds due to the coronavirus; and mitigation measures, such as installing an air purification system in a building. Infrastructure costs related to roadwork and bridges do not qualify.

New treasurer: Supervisors appointed Sherri Minnich, the township’s assistant treasurer, to the position of treasurer for the remainder of this year. She replaces the late Richard Forry.