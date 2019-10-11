When: Council meeting, Oct. 7.
What happened: Council agree to advertise amendments to the controversial 1989 ordinance requiring that homeowners install and maintain sidewalks and curbs at their own expense upon street repaving.
Why it’s important: A proposed amendment would allow property owners to install bituminous concrete (asphalt) paving in place of concrete sidewalks if all property owners on a block agree to the measure, subject to construction standards. This is expected to provide 30-50% cost savings to affected homeowners.
What’s next: Council will vote on amended sidewalk rules on Nov. 4.
Pinkerton Road sidewalks: Council tabled indefinitely a Public Works Committee motion to add sidewalks to Pinkerton Road from Marietta Avenue to the borough line.
Flood hazard meetings: Millersville University meteorologist and student emergency manager Amber Liggett invited Rapho Township, Manheim Borough, East Hempfield Township, Mount Joy Borough and East Petersburg Borough residents who experienced home flooding in 2018 to participate in a community survey and discussions. The first sessions will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 at the Rapho Township Municipal Office, 971 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim. An Oct. 16 meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Mount Joy Borough Hall, 21 E. Main St., Mount Joy.
Other business: Council approved a contract with Waste Industries of Pennsylvania LLC, doing business as GFL Environmental Inc., for residential refuse collection through 2022 at an annual cost of $356,366.