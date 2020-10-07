When: Mount Joy Borough Council virtual meeting, Oct. 4.

What happened: The borough will allow celebration of Halloween with limited trick-or-treat activities.

Details: The Main Street Mount Joy association will sponsor business tables on Main Street to hand out treats on Oct. 23. The borough will allow neighborhood trick-or-treating 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, in compliance with the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee policy and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found on the agency’s website.

Compost site: On Nov. 21, a new gate system employing key fob access will be installed at the South Jacob Street facility. Residents and property owners of Mount Joy Borough and East Donegal Township requiring access can apply for a key fob online or in person at the borough office.

North Market Street crosswalk: A ladder design crosswalk, new signage and reduced parking will be implemented adjacent to Mount Joy Borough Park to improve pedestrian safety.

Other business: Boy Scout Troop 39 will clean up, remove weeds and rebuild a stone wall and arch at Gateway Park, East Main Street and Lefever Road, this fall and next spring. Council also allowed Lifegate Church in Elizabethtown to hold religious services at the Memorial Park amphitheater on Thursday evenings in October.