Main Street Mount Joy and Mount Joy’s small businesses will celebrate Small Business Saturday with a bit of fun: The Downtown Elf Hunt kicks off Friday, Nov. 26, and runs through Wednesday, Dec. 22.

A number of Elf on the Shelf elves will be hidden at downtown businesses, says Dave Schell, Main Street Mount Joy executive director. Participants are challenged with finding them using a hunting map that’s available on the organization’s Facebook page. A prize will be awarded to the person who finds the most elves. Further details are available via a QR code on posters for the event and on MSMJ’s Facebook page and its website: www.mainstreetmountjoy.com

In addition to the elf hunt, numerous downtown businesses will have extended hours and/or discounts for Small Business Saturday, Schell says. Among those businesses is Time After Time Clocks, 45 E. Main St. The business is holding a pre-holiday sale throughout November and offering a 15% discount on the purchase of all clocks and delivery of grandfather clocks.

New businesses in Mount Joy this year include Jon’s Tax Service; Garpstas Realty Team; The Beauty Room, a salon; and A Lane Living, a furniture store at 1 S. Market St. Higher Grounds Café, 22 E. Main St., has new owners — Nate and Hailey Finkbiner, Schell says.

A Lane Living offers outdoor furniture. Betsy Grady of A Lane Living says she is the fourth generation of her family to operate a furniture store.

“Not only do we sell polywood furniture handcrafted in Lancaster County, but we also sell teak, wicker and powder-coated aluminum outdoor furniture and outdoor décor,” she says.

The Market Street retail store opened in August, but Grady says her business began in summer 2020.

“I grew up spending time in my family’s furniture business in Harrisburg and learned about work ethic and customer service from my Uncle Gene,” Grady says. “When I decided to go into business, I knew it had to be something related to furniture since that’s my family legacy.”

She began selling polywood planters and Adirondack chairs online in July 2020, and started distributing these products to other outdoor furniture retailers in Sept. 2020.

“I used a barn on our property as a warehouse, and people began coming to the barn to purchase outdoor furniture,” Grady says. “I had wanted to open a retail location, but wanted to find the right location. The Market Street space is just what I wanted.”

The retail location has allowed A Lane Living to diversify its offerings to include outdoor furniture made from other types of materials such as teak and wicker, she says. A Lane Living also features fire pits, fire tables, outdoor lighting and décor such as wreaths.

For Small Business Saturday, A Lane Living will offer a 10% discount storewide and 25% off clearance items. For the holiday season, the store will also offer holiday décor.

“People shop for outdoor living items year-round,” Grady says. “We also do custom orders, which right now are taking about eight weeks, so it’s good to think ahead to next year’s patio season.”

Small Business Saturday is a day focused on supporting the small, mostly family-owned and operated businesses in your town, Schell says.

“Without regular local support, these businesses might not survive against the chains and big-box stores,” he says. “In my opinion, Small Business Saturday should be renamed Small Business Every Day.”