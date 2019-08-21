When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 19.
What happened: Township supervisors voted to tell an ambulance company they intend to increase annual funding from $15,000 to $49,875 by 2023.
Why it’s important: Northwest Emergency Medical Services serves 15 municipalities with a population of more than 55,000. The ambulance company is having major financial problems caused in part by the fact it is required to serve patients regardless of their ability to pay. For insured patients, the insurance company often sends a check to the patient rather than the ambulance company, and some patients do not forward the check to the ambulance company.
Ripple effect: Many smaller ambulance companies are going out of business altogether or are no longer offering 24-hour coverage, requiring larger companies like Northwest to travel to Dauphin and York counties.
Quotable: “The stronger we keep our company, the better our community is served, but the more they’re stretched,” Township Manager Justin S. Evans said.
Video gambling: Supervisors took no action on opting out of allowing video gaming terminals at truck stops, deciding instead to let a state-imposed deadline pass with no action. This means that is a truck stop meeting the requirements of state law is built in the township, as many as five video gaming terminals can be placed there. Supervisor Lisa S. Heilner moved to opt out, noting that the township does not allow small games of chance, but her motion died for lack of a second.
Street status: Developer Robert Kettering of Ketterline Inc. asked supervisors to pass a resolution saying stating the township’s intent to accept dedication of Ersa Drive as a public street; they declined to do so, saying the street must be finished and inspected to be sure it meets specifications before it can be considered for acceptance as a public street. Kettering said the lack of clarity on whether the street would become public was making it hard to sell homes in the development; until it is accepted, the homeowners’ association will be responsible for maintaining and plowing the street.