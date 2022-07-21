When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, July 11.

What happened: Council discussed options for improving its meeting and committee structure and operations.

Making council meetings more effective: Council President William Hall outlined procedural concerns about lengthy council meetings that have run five hours, delays in decision-making and issues over information exchange. To gather information on potential solutions, council surveyed its members and eight Lancaster County boroughs — Columbia, East Petersburg, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Manheim, Marietta, Quarryville and Strasburg. The survey results suggested increasing council meetings to two per month, eliminating or combining committees, adopting a consent agenda to approve several motions in a single vote, and reducing reports from outside organizations. Rejecting a suggestion to form a new committee to further study the subject, council will hold the matter in abeyance.

Main Street Mount Joy: Executive Director Dave Schell announced that the MSMJ board had unanimously opted to sever its funding relationship with the Mount Joy Borough Council and will return to the borough the unspent $25,000 remaining in its $50,000 annual stipend. Schell gave no reason for the action at this meeting. However, at a prior borough council meeting on June 6, he did take exception to council member Eric Roering’s request that MSMJ provide council with both financial audits and monthly lists of businesses served and verify that all businesses were equitably treated. Schell said relations between MSMJ and its business clients were confidential.

Mount Joy Community Foundation: Newly appointed officers are: Rob Foltz, president; Mark Pugliese, secretary; and Karl Hackman, treasurer. This charitable organization provides limited short-term financial and other assistance to residents of Mount Joy.