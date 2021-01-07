When: Virtual Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: Council informally reacted to proposed plan to convert the vacant Gerberich-Payne Shoe Co. building to mixed-use senior housing with commercial space.

Sketch plan: Andrew Haines, Mount Joy Senior Housing LP of State College; and Brian Cooley, DC Gohn Associates, Mount Joy, reviewed a preliminary proposal to redevelop the property at 240 W. Main St.The planners sought informal council reaction on five requested waivers to the borough subdivision and land development ordinance. The waivers address the improvement of Williams Alley and Henry Street, a recreation space and related fee, and a traffic impact study and related fee. Council members reacted individually to each waiver, requesting some changes, but they were generally supportive of the developer’s overall concept.

Quotable: “We need to assist in development of blighted properties,” said Mayor Tim Bradley, summing up the group consensus.

Senior housing details: The proposed 47,760-square-foot four-story brick building will be converted to 36 senior housing units on the upper floors with commercial space on the bottom floor and 40 off-street parking spaces. Housing units will consist of 12 one-bedroom apartments and 24 two-bedroom apartments. Residents must be 62 or older with annual incomes below $41,000. Officials expect the proposal to draw mostly single women with about $25,000 average annual income. About 5,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor will be limited to professional firms with no restaurants or retail businesses. The plan calls for project completion by the end of 2022.

Building history: The Gerberich-Payne Shoe Co. factory, built in 1919, produced shoes until 1974. William Strube then used it as a storage facility for aircraft instruments until 2008. It has been vacant and deteriorating since then. In 2013, a York real estate developer’s plan to create a mixed-use apartment/commercial facility there was abandoned. In 2018, owner D & R Charles Construction received a property maintenance violation for broken windows. In 2017, Lancaster County declared the building eligible for Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, offering tax relief to a developer. Haines said he has agreed to purchase the property for $750,000. The property is assessed at $310,000 and was last sold for $200,000.

What’s next: The developer will take council’s reactions into account and prepare a development plan for borough review and approval.

Other business: The borough will host a COVID-19 webinar on Jan. 8 at 5:30-6:30 with access through the borough website. Council elected Joshua Deering as vice president and LuAnn Fahndrich as president pro-tempore.