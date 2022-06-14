When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, June 6.

What happened: At a packed audience session, residents expressed concern that a new municipal building project, estimated at $9.3 million, could lead to higher taxes. After hearing the protests, Borough Council approved funding a design study for a new municipal building in Grandview Park.

Public protest: Twelve residents, including council member Brian Youngerman, stood up and essentially said no to any municipal building construction if the cost would lead to higher real estate taxes. Council member Dominic Castaldi said the public outcry was prompted by an email — critical of the municipal building proposal and predicting a tax hike — was sent out by the Main Street Mount Joy organization. Council President Bill Hall said no tax increase is being considered at this time.

Building committee recommendation: The ad hoc building committee proposed that architectural firm Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates be retained to develop a schematic plan for a new municipal building and police station at the Grandview Park site. Council accepted the recommendation and authorized a $167,000 expenditure to be taken out of the $360,000 budgeted amount for municipal building design. Council stipulated that the schematic plan be presented to the public for review and discussion. Youngerman voted against this motion.

Main Street Mount Joy: Executive Director Dave Schell reported that $10,000 has been spent on planters installed on Main Street corners to facilitate parking. Also, visitors can now scan a new interactive downtown map. Council member Eric Roering asked Schell to provide council with a Main Street Mount Joy financial audit and a monthly list of businesses served. Roering said he seeks accountability on how borough money was used by the Main Street program and he wants to know if businesses were equitably served.

Northwest Emergency Services Authority: Council voted against the borough joining this proposed ambulance authority. The authority proposes to charge each homeowner in a member municipality an annual fee, estimated at $75, which was considered to be problematic. Currently, Penn State Life Lion LLC provides emergency ambulance services to Mount Joy Borough residents. The borough does not provide any contribution or compensation to Penn State Life Lion with any monetary charges for service being between the patient or their insurance company and Penn State Life Lion, according to Borough Manager Mark Pugliese.

Street repaving: The Pinkerton Road project will begin in mid-July with 24 of the 26 homeowners opting to have the borough contractor install their curbs. The North Angle Street project will begin in mid-August with 10 of the 12 homeowners opting to have the borough contractor install their curbs.