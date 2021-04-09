When: Mount Joy Borough Council virtual meeting, April 5.

What happened: Charles “Casey” Krause, interim borough manager, resigned on April 5. His responsibilities were assigned to other borough staff. Finance and Business Administrator Jill Frey was named interim borough manager. Code/Zoning Officer Stacie Gibbs was named Open Records/Right to Know Officer. Frey will receive an additional $20 per hour and Gibbs an additional $10 per hour for their new tasks until the new manager is in place.

Background: Krause, the retired Mount Joy Township manager, was named interim borough manager in September 2020 upon the departure of Samuel Sulkosky. Krause intended to leave in March to pursue personal interests but was asked to stay on until Mark Pugliese is appointed borough manager.

What’s next: In response to a follow-up email query, council President Bill Hall stated, “The plan has not changed. Mark Pugliese will become our borough manager.” In his current position as Mountville Borough manager, Pugliese has a 90-day release clause, meaning he is not available to start in Mount Joy until June 1.

Borough audit: Trout CPA audit of 2020 borough finances showed “good” findings with a net increase position of $571,755 based on a $4.7 million budget, largely due to reduced expenses and COVID-19 grant receipts.

Main Street Mount Joy events: A craft show will be held on June 6, requiring closing of portions of Delta and Henry streets and the borough parking lot. A car show on July 24 will close parts of Main and Delta streets and Marietta Avenue. Trick-or-treat is scheduled for Oct. 22 and Winterfest for Dec. 24.

Banner donation: Council member Josh Deering donated a banner stating “Congratulations Donegal Seniors” to be displayed annually upon high school graduations.