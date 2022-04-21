When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, April 4.

What happened: Rail passengers who park their cars at the Mount Joy Amtrak station will soon have to pay a fee. Borough Manager Mark Pugliese told council the state Department of Transportation will install gates and introduce parking fees at state-owned parking spaces around the station.

Why the change: Pugliese said the change is to ensure the lots are available for the train riders and not used for general parking. He said the borough does not have a say in the matter.

Update: Since the April 4 meeting, state Department of Transportation press secretary Alexis Campbell said the state has contracted with Kinsley Construction Inc. to install a parking management system at the Mount Joy train station as part of a multi-station effort along the Keystone Corridor. Campbell affirmed these changes will give customers access to reliable parking when using the Mount Joy station and will help cover costs for maintenance of the lot. The project, to be undertaken at the 53-space lot at Delta and East Henry streets, will include installation of a gate system, signage and security cameras. Parking rates have yet to be determined, she said. Construction is scheduled for completion in late summer 2022. Recently, Elizabethtown Borough announced PennDOT will charge $2 per day for a parking space at its Amtrak station.

Background: A five-year project to improve passenger access and parking at the Mount Joy station, 25 S. Market St., was completed in 2019 at a cost of $33 million. The new train station has high-level platforms with canopies, two elevators and stair towers with a pedestrian overpass between the eastbound and westbound platforms. The project added new parking spaces and improved existing spaces. In 2019, prior to the pandemic, ridership was 47,960 at the Mount Joy station on the Keystone Corridor, the 349-mile train line between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The line is used heavily by commuters on the electrified section between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

Other business: Council authorized a funds transfer and awarded two street construction contracts for street construction projects. The borough will use $83,897 from American Rescue Plan funds to pay for street construction and stormwater drain costs of the North Angle Street and Pinkerton Road projects.

Contractors: The contract for Pinkerton Road improvement was awarded to low bidder Construction Masters Services Inc. in the amount of $1,198,207. The contract for North Angle Street improvement was awarded to low bidder Highway Materials Inc. in the amount of $631,811.

Main Street Mount Joy: Council approved sponsored events including Restaurant & Retail Week, April 17-24; Craft/Art/Maker Show, June 11; and Car Show, July 23.

Barnstormers’ celebration: Saturday, July 16, will be Mount Joy Community Night at Clipper Magazine Stadium

Milanof-Schock Library: Executive Director Joseph McIlhenney reported the library’s annual appeal raised $24,571 from 332 donors in just three weeks.