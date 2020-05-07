When: Mount Joy borough council meeting, May 4.

What happened: During a virtual meeting online, Borough Council amended the zoning ordinance to allow for construction of tiny houses in smaller lots in mobile home parks.

Background: Current zoning specifies a minimum dwelling size of 500 square feet. Resident Haley Woods spoke in favor of reducing the minimum home size so tiny homes may be allowed in mobile home parks to replace dilapidated units. A proposal to decrease the minimum dwelling size in the neighborhood commercial zoning district to 250 square feet failed to materialize for lack of a second motion by council. However, council member Josh Deering proposed a zoning amendment to allow tiny houses with a 250-square-foot minimum dwelling size in the mobile/manufactured home park zoning district, which council passed.

What’s next: Council will direct the borough solicitor to prepare and advertise the tiny house zoning amendment for public consideration and then council action.

Tax deadline extended: In the interests of taxpayer relief during the coronavirus crisis, council extended the borough real estate base tax period deadline from June 30 to Nov. 30.

Ground cover denial: Council denied Columbia Avenue homeowner Shelby Chunko’s request to substitute groundcover plants for grass on a curbside strip. Dominic Castaldi, David Eicher and Brian Youngerman voted for the motion, while Joshua Deering, Lu Ann Fahndrich, Mary Ginder, William Hall, Michael Reese and Bob Ruschke voted against.

Other business: Council is considering a list of police chief candidates to succeed Maurice Williams who will retire at the end of June. Also, Borough Manager Sam Sulkosky projected that because of the pandemic, borough tax revenues may fall by over $180,000 and capital projects may be deferred.