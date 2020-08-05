What: Mount Joy Borough Council virtual meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: The borough will request a state grant of up to $2.48 million to expand the municipal building. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program requires a 50% match.

Why it matters: Council President Bill Hall said the borough municipal building is “inadequate,” especially the police quarters where the evidence room, holding cells and security could not meet police accreditation standards. Total expansion cost is estimated at nearly $5 million, and the borough would have to provide about $2.5 million in local matching funds.

Concerns: Although borough residents Ned Sterling and Dale Murray, council member Luann Fahndrich and Mayor Tim Bradley expressed reservations about the grant’s funding match, timing and preparation burden, council unanimously agreed to submit the request with member Mary Ginder absent.

What’s next: The borough must submit its initial state grant application by Aug. 12. After review, the state will send out award letters in late September with detailed formal application and business plans due back in six months.

Open space controversy: Council approved Florin Hills’ revised subdivision plan with Joshua Deering dissenting. A motion to accept the prior plan was tabled at the July council meeting because several homeowners objected to the planned reduction of open space to provide more parking. The revised plan is now agreeable to the residents.

Property maintenance violation: Council granted a time extension until Oct. 5 for required work to board up exposed floors on the former Gerberich-Payne building at 240 W. Main St. Council members Deering and Hall dissented. Owner D&R Charles Construction asked for the extension pending the imminent sale of the building to S&A, aka Poole Anderson.

Next meeting: The next council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Sept. 14.