When: Mount Joy Borough, virtual meeting, May 3.

What happened: The Mount Joy Borough Authority will refinance a water revenue note and a sewer revenue note at a significant savings in interest charges.

Details: Authority Manager Joe Ardini received council approval to refinance existing outstanding water and sewer bonds to take advantage of current lower interest rates. Financial adviser Stephan Flaherty stated that this will reduce total interest on the $2.545 million water revenue note and the $7.279 million sewer revenue note by $467,000 in net savings. Seven competitive refinancing bids were received, with Key Government Finance Inc. selected to provide the loans.

Parade request: Police Chief Robert Goshen expressed concern about a request by the Donegal High School senior class to hold a 120-vehicle parade through the borough on the evening of May 26. Goshen said safety is a major issue. After considerable discussion, council asked Goshen to work with event organizer Phillip Allen to come up with a safer alternative, such as a convoy of school buses.

Sunday Music in Memorial Park: Council approved the Mount Joy Chamber of Commerce’s request to hold free summer concerts, with required safety protocols, on these dates: July 25, The Kracker Beez; Aug. 1, The Celtic Martins; Aug. 8, The Rampart Street Ramblers; Aug.15, Stu Huggens & The Honkytonk Heroes plus an ice cream social.

Milanof-Schock Library: Joseph McIlhenney has been named executive director succeeding Barbara Basile, who retired in March.