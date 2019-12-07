When: Council meeting, Dec. 2.
What happened: The board approved the borough’s 2020 budget, which increases the real estate tax by about 6%, from 3.754 mills to 3.98 mills. For a home assessed at $200,000, the annual tax would increase from $751 in 2019 to $796 in 2020.
Budget: The balanced budget projects both total revenues and expenses at $4.63 million, an increase of less than 0.5%. Borough Manager Sam Sulkosky said increases in staff wages, health insurance, stormwater treatment and road paving necessitated the tax hike.
Quotable: “It’s a lean budget. This is our first tax increase in six years,” Sulkosky said.
WWII veteran honored: Mayor Tim Bradley presented a tribute to 97-year-old veteran and Mount Joy resident Harold Billow. He is reportedly the last living survivor of the Battle of The Bulge’s Malmedy Massacre that took place 75 years ago on Dec. 17, 1944.