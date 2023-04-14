When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, April 3.

What happened: Council opted to impose property liens on homeowners who do not reimburse the borough for curb installation costs.

Background: In March 2020, council approved repaving and widening Pinkerton Road and repaving North Angle Street. The project costs are $681,811 for North Angle Street and $1,198,207 for Pinkerton Road, including $496,772 in American Rescue Plan Act funding. These roads had no sidewalks or curbs and borough ordinance requires homeowners to install and maintain sidewalks and curbs at their own expense upon street repaving. Property owners were offered options of installing the curbs themselves or allowing the borough contractor to do it and then reimbursing the borough. On Pinkerton Road, 24 of the 26 residents opted to have the borough contractor, Construction Masters Service, install their curbs. On North Angle Street, 10 of the 12 residents used the contractor, Highway Materials, to construct their curbs. The borough lets homeowners repay the curb cost in two installments, half upon initial billing and the balance six months later. Typical concrete curb costs are $24 to $29 per linear foot, according to the Promaster construction cost website.

Property liens: Borough Manager Mark Pugliese reported that 13 residents on Pinkerton Road have not yet repaid the costs with four claiming they cannot afford it. The was no mention of North Angle Street resident payments status. The consensus of council was to have the borough file property liens against homeowners who do not pay curb bills with any appeals to be heard on a case-by-case basis.

Ramps: Public Works Director Dennis Nissley reported that a review by the state Department of Transportation’s Local Technical Assistance Program found that the contractor installed sidewalk ramps as part of Pinkerton Road’s repaving that are noncompliant with ADA requirements. Council will act on the program’s recommendation that warning surfaces be added to the ramps, at contractor expense, to make them compliant. Council member Bruce Haigh dissented, disagreeing with the remediation method proposed.

Municipal building air quality: A study was authorized to investigate mold found in the 21 E. Main Street borough municipal building, its impact on indoor air quality and its remediation.

Borough exemption: An ordinance was enacted to exempt municipal real estate from zoning restrictions on lot size, surface and parking.

Stormwater administrator: Seth Godfrey was introduced as new MS4 Stormwater Projects & Grants administrator.

Stadium night: An unbudgeted expenditure of $1,000 was authorized to support celebration of Mount Joy Night at Lancaster’s Clipper Stadium on July 12. Council President William Hall dissented without comment.

Helicopter landing: A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter will land in the municipal building’s rear parking lot on the afternoon of April 19 as part of an exercise.