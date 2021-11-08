When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, Nov. 1.

What happened: Council members approved a contract for the purchase and installation of videoconferencing equipment in council chambers.

Why it’s important: Videoconferencing capability will allow remote access to and participation in borough meetings by officials, residents and the public.

Costs: Total project cost is approximately $37,900, taken from 2020 coronavirus aid. Videoconferencing equipment from EdgeUp Technology will cost $35,981, plus installing four electrical outlets by Hertzler Electric at approximately $1,450, and installation of network line by 12:34 MicroTechnologies for $458.

Historic building criteria: Council members decided to reduce requisite criteria for building inclusion in the Borough Historic Building Registry from two to one. The criteria for buildings over 50 years old include: association with historic events; association with historic persons; distinctive construction, representative work of a master or artistic value; and yielding historically important information.

Rezoning: A rezoning request from Zimmerman Home Builders and Donsco for development of 32 townhouses on a 4-acre tract on South Barbara Street was referred to the Planning Commission, solicitor and borough engineer for review. The developers want to amend the zoning to medium-high density residential rather than low-medium density residential. Resident Bruce Haigh objected to the proposed development for traffic and other reasons.

Survey: At the request from the Building Ad Hoc Committee, a boundary and topographic survey of borough-owned properties located at 15, 17 and 21 E. Main St. will be conducted by K & W Engineers at a cost not to exceed $11,000.

Ordinances pass: An ordinance was passed governing the deployment of small wireless communication equipment on street right of ways and municipal poles. Another ordinance governing behavior in borough park and recreation properties was also enacted.