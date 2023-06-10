When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, June 5.

What happened: The borough has been awarded over $3 million and is applying for an additional $1 million in grants from government and private organizations.

Grant awards: Mark Pugliese, borough manager, reported that a state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant of $3 million has been awarded for the new municipal building complex in Grandview Park. The borough has requested a time extension for required October groundbreaking to allow additional site planning and evaluation. The Lancaster County Community Foundation/Lancaster Clean Water Partners consortium has approved a $20,000 grant to update a swale at the Reserves housing development on 631 Skyler Drive.

Grant requests: The borough has requested two $500,000 grants for Little Chiques Creek stream bank restoration, one each from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

Wood Street improvements: Kinsley Construction Inc. was awarded a paving contract for $637,334 for Wood Street. LB Construction Enterprises was awarded $118,930 for curb ramps on the street that are in compliance with the American Disabilities Act. Both were the low bidders.

Staff resignation: Seth Godfrey, stormwater, projects and grant coordinator, resigned effective June 7.

Building permits: Duane Brody, building and fire code official and zoning officer, reported that to eliminate excessive data, he was able to reduce the number of permit types from 17 to 13 and permit subtypes from 347 to 42.

Parks and recreation: The new parks and recreation advisory board will meet at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays starting June 20.

Sidewalk installation: Dennis Nissley, public works director, reported that three homeowners on Pinkerton Road and one on North Angle Street have not yet installed ordinance-required sidewalks. Borough officials are communicating with them to determine their plans.