When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: Council approved a 2021 borough budget. The 2021 real estate tax rate remains at 3.98 mills, or a tax of $398 per $100,000 of assessed property value. A discount of 2% is allowed on any real estate tax payment prior to May 1, 2021, and a late payment penalty of 10% is added for tax payment on or after July 1, 2021.

Key numbers: The borough is pulling $160,000 out of reserves to balance the budget. Total revenues and expenses are projected at $4.67 million, a 0.9% increase over 2020’s balanced budget. Cost increases in areas such as public safety and employee benefits are partially offset by increased property tax revenue and decreased expenses in areas such as zoning, planning and public works. The budget includes $25,000 for planning a new municipal building and $5,000 for COVID-19 emergency management expense.

Municipal appointments: Council appointments effective Jan. 1 include: Paul Rufinni to the Mount Joy Borough Authority; Robert Jerman as Vacancy Board chairperson; ARRO Engineering as borough engineer; John Rebman to Borough Planning Commission; Alecia Hair to Zoning Hearing Board; Bruce Haigh as Zoning Hearing Board alternate; Robert Marker to Building Code Appeals Board; Lancaster County as tax collector; Lindsey Edgell as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act officer and Stacie Gibbs as assistant HIPPA officer.

Flooding: Terrace Avenue resident Joe McFarland reported that he has experienced over $50,000 in home water damage from Bruce Avenue runoff and requested borough remediation.