When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, Oct. 3.

What happened: Public Works Director Dennis Nissley presented a multiyear plan and budget for borough street maintenance.

Street maintenance: Nissley proposed a 2023-26 street repair program with $3.3 million budgeted for the work. In 2023, Wood Street and Charter Lane would experience major repaving. In 2024, School Lane will be repaired. In 2025, major work will be done on Farmview Lane/Sunset Avenue and Martin Avenue/Glenn Avenue and Market Avenue. Scheduled for 2026 are North Barbara Street, Columbia Avenue and Walnut Street. Minor maintenance will also be done on other streets during these years. Nissley estimated that an additional $126,000, including a 6% annual inflation factor, may be required. Council will take Nissley’s request under advisement in its budget deliberations.

Quotable: “The failure to plan is a plan to fail. Our streets will continue to fail at a rapid pace if we don’t commit to a plan to improve them,” Nissley said.

Municipal Building Ad Hoc Committee: Committee Chair Josh Deering reported that the design schematic for a new municipal building in Grandview Park may not be ready until the end of the year. Community feedback on the project should be sent to him.

Splash pad: Mount Joy Lions Club proposed to install a splash pad in Grandview Park. A splash pad is an area for water play that has no standing water, which may eliminate the need for lifeguards, according to manufacturer Splash Pads USA’s website. Council will inspect existing splash pad installations before acting on the Lions’ offer. The Mount Joy Lions Club operated a community swimming pool in Mount Joy from 1953-2017.

Curb fee payment option: Property owners who are required to pay for installation of curbs as a result of street paving projects may obtain relief by paying the borough 50% of the initial cost and the remaining balance paid equally over the following six months.

School resource officer: The borough is negotiating with the Donegal School District over sharing the cost of a proposed new school security officer. The school district has offered to pay 80% with the borough to pay 20% of the estimated $116,000 annual cost. The officer could serve on the borough police force during school vacation. If approved, staffing would begin in the fall of 2023.