When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, Nov. 7.

What happened: Council approved the rezoning of four North Market Street properties from commercial business district to light industrial.

Rezoning: As a result of a zoning hearing, four properties at 14, 18, 19 and 20 N. Market St., owned by feed mill operator KN Farms (doing business as Sporting Valley Feeds), were rezoned from commercial business district to light industrial. In addition, a property parcel at 19 N. Market St. which KN has been leasing from St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, was transferred to KN Farms ownership, and accordingly rezoned. Financial details on the transfer were not available. When asked for the purpose of the rezoning, Borough Manager Mark Pugliese said that it was to have all KN borough properties zoned alike. West Main Street resident Ned Sterling opposed the rezoning, stating that it could add to the truck traffic and noise on Appletree Alley, an existing problem for residences there. Frank Street resident Josh Deering, in favor of the rezoning, said that KN has reduced the dust and noise problems on North Market Street.

Quotable: Attorney Nick Gard of Smoker Gard Associates, representing KN, said the rezoning had received both county and borough planning commissions’ approval and “will cultivate and expand industry.”

Municipal Building Ad Hoc Committee: In response to committee chair Deering’s request for additional funding to complete the design development plan for a new municipal building in Grandview Park, council opted to increase the design phase total budget allocation from $360,000 to the $403,118 necessary to allow architects from Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates to deliver a “shovel ready” design for the facility. Sterling stated that the borough offices should remain on Main Street, reporting that 70% of the county’s municipalities now maintain their offices on main streets.

Firearms and weapons ordinance. The borough’s Code of Ordinances was amended to punish unlawful use of firearms and other weapons with fines of $100 to $1,000 and police weapons seizure.

Lions’ splash pad offer: Council moved to support a Mount Joy Lions Club’s offer pursuant to installing a splash pad in Grandview Park.

County commissioner presentation: Commissioner John Trescot presented an overview to Borough Council of Lancaster County government’s structure, services and funding.