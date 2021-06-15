When: Mount Joy Borough Council virtual meeting, June 7.

What happened: Mark Pugliese assumed the post of borough manager, replacing interim Borough Manager Jill Frey who continues as finance and business administrator. Pugliese previously served as Mountville borough manager and spent 35 years in the West Hempfield Police Department, including 17 years as chief.

Background: Upon the departure of Samuel Sulkosky last September, Casey Krause was named interim borough manager. When Krause resigned in April Jill Frey, the borough’s finance and business administrator, was named interim borough manager.

Quotable: “I personally need to express my gratitude to Jill (Frey) for the tremendous job that she had done as interim manager,” Pugliese said in his first report to council. “Additionally, I believe that she is doing everything possible to make my transition as easy and uncomplicated as she is able.”

Aggressive driving crackdown: Mount Joy Borough Police joined Pennsylvania State Police and other municipalities to participate in the Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project between March 18 and April 25. Sgt. Scott Drexel reported 22 citations were issued in nine hours of aggressive driving enforcement for running red lights, tailgating, speeding, pedestrian safety and heavy truck violations. The project is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportations using federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Homeowner grants: The borough entered into a memo of understanding with the Redevelopment Authority of Lancaster County allowing low-income homeowners to apply to the authority for grants up to $3,500 to defer the cost of mandated infrastructure improvements to their properties.

Other business: A contract worth $89,000 was awarded to Michael Baker to produce a Mount Joy Active Traffic Guidebook. Also, Martin Paving was awarded a $97,195 contract to apply sealcoating to borough streets.