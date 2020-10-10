When: West Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 6.

What happened: Discussions of township real estate development occupied a large part of the meeting. Brian Youngerman, Mount Joy Borough Council’s vice president, objected to West Hempfield’s pace of development, asserting that it is changing the character of the community and will likely cause school taxes to increase.

Quotable: “If you want Marietta Avenue to look like Route 30 at Dutch Wonderland, just keep going. I like to see a cornfield remain a cornfield, instead of a Walmart.” After the meeting, Youngerman responded to an email query for clarification in which he stated: “I am simply a member of the public making a comment during the public comment period. Nothing more. I did marry a girl who lived and owned property in West Hempfield, so I guess that gives me a connection to the area. And I still have extended family there.”

Development proposal: Chairman Dave Dumeyer responded to CBD Group’s plan to build The Preserve at Silver Spring at 3733 Marietta Ave. The development’s plan calls for seven buildings with 80 apartments plus five garage/storage buildings. A public hearing on Sept. 1 yielded 28 township conditions for the development’s approval. Among the conditions addressed are apartment ownership, drainage, landscaping, roadways, setbacks, sidewalks, sprinklers, common areas and financial security.

What’s next: After the meeting, Township Manager Andrew Stern advised that if the developer accepts these conditions, they must then respond by submitting a new land development plan to both the township and county planning commissions, who will then submit their findings to the township supervisors for review.

Important dates: The next supervisors meeting date is changed to Thursday, Nov. 5, due to the election. The 2021 budget meeting will be at 8 a.m. Nov. 13.

Other business: Dumeyer commended police Chief Lisa Layden on her new detailed monthly report format. The township has received $68,869 in coronavirus relief funds from Lancaster County.