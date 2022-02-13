When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, Feb. 7.

What happened: Borough Council moved to send a letter to the governor and state legislators to voice displeasure over the passage of the Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act.

Council objections: The law, passed on June 30, last year, purports to set standards for the installation of 5G network equipment while preserving local authority over rights of way. Council’s letter, however, states the law “usurps local decisions and control over zoning” and “will potentially damage the quality of life of municipalities like Mount Joy. Telecom providers are given the absolute right to install their facilities within public street rights of way regardless of the effect on the community. In other words, Pennsylvanians can look forward to having antennas placed on their lawns, backyards and randomly throughout the community.”

Main Street Mount Joy question: Council member Eric Roering questioned the value received in return for the borough’s $50,000 investment in this nonprofit downtown retail business development organization. Dominic Castaldi, the group’s council liaison, Dale Murray, its president, and Dave Schell, its executive director, responded by asserting the organization is committed to supporting the business community’s development, though they offered nothing specific. Mayor Tim Bradley and council President Bill Hall both felt the relationship between the borough and MSMJ, along with any benefits of the borough’s investment, should be reexamined.

Potential borough office sites: Josh Deering, building ad hoc committee chair, reported on potential sites for an expanded/improved borough municipal facility including the current address of 21 E. Main St, the former Wells Fargo Bank site at 1 W. Main St. and Grandview Park. He requested further direction from council.

Public works vacancy: Council accepted the resignation of Dave Salley, assistant public works director/stormwater officer, after 25 years of borough service. He will join Lancaster Clean Water Partners as technical director.