When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting July 3.

What happened: Council charged its building ad hoc committee to reduce the projected $9.3 million construction cost of the proposed Grandview Park municipal building complex by 10%.

Background: In 2021, council created a building ad hoc committee, chaired by Josh Deering, to develop a design for a new municipal building complex to replace the current 21 E. Main St. municipal building, which houses the borough’s administrative functions, borough police and borough authority and is considered inadequate. Assisted by Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates architects, the committee presented a preliminary plan to construct a new municipal building in Grandview Park at an estimated cost of $9.3 million. This cost could be offset by a state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant of $3 million, contingent on a 2023 groundbreaking. The cost and location of the municipal complex and its potential impact on taxpayers has been a topic of continuing debate over the past year. In June, Deering was asked to reduce the complex cost by 10%.

Municipal building questions: Deering presented a plan to reduce projected space by 9%, but council questioned whether this would have a concomitant impact on reducing costs, which is the main objective. There was also concern that arbitrarily reducing office space could negatively affect operations. Space cutting priorities as well as providing for future growth were questioned.

What’s next: Deering was asked to prepare a revised municipal complex plan to reduce costs by 10% with clearly stated operational priorities and maximizing space sharing among the building’s occupants. Citing the end of year Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant deadline, council member Bruce Haigh urged expediency stating, “We are running out of time.”

New officers: David G. Greineder was elected to council to fill the remaining term on the Florin Ward seat, vacated by the resignation of Eric Roering. He was the Republican candidate for this seat in the 2023 primary election. Scot Kapcsos was appointed borough treasurer. Christopher Miller was appointed to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

Historic property archiving: Mount Joy Area Historical Society trustee Ned Sterling asked that the society be advised of new demolition permits so the buildings can be photographed.