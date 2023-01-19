When: Mount Joy Borough Council reorganization and regular meeting meeting, Jan. 9.

What happened: In response to a zoning variance request, council members expressed concern about Whitmoyer Auto Group’s storage of 400-700 autos at various sites along East Main Street.

Auto storage zoning variance request: The owners of the property at 740 E. Main St., former site of the Country Table Restaurant, requested a zoning variance to allow them to rent their parking lot to Whitmoyer Auto Group for storage of vehicles. Zoning Officer Duane Brady and council member Bruce Haigh explained that Whitmoyer needed space to store 400-700 autos recently delivered to them. Autos are also being stored at 400, 720 and 1000 E. Main St. sites, Haigh said. He said he believed that using these sites for vehicle storage and warehousing purposes was not in accord with the auto dealer’s zoning status.

What’s next: Council voted to refer the variance request to the borough Zoning Hearing Board, which meets Jan. 27, and have the borough solicitor present the council’s request that the variance be denied. Expressing his interest in being supportive of local businesses, council member Eric Roering dissented.

Grant for new borough offices: The state has awarded the borough a $3 million Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program grant to go toward construction of a new municipal/police building at Grandview Park. This is contingent on the borough’s submission of a formal application by May and groundbreaking by October. Projected cost of the proposed municipal complex is $9.3 million.

Appointment: Council appointed Robert Marker to a five-year term on the Zoning Hearing Board.

Up next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 6.