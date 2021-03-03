When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, March 1, virtual.

What happened: Police Chief Robert Goshen told council Gov. Tom Wolf’s 2021-22 budget proposes a new state police municipal charge that could cost the borough an unbudgeted $25,671.

Background: The governor proposes to offset these costs by requiring each of the state’s 2,571 municipalities to contribute to the state police budget. The state Legislature rejected previous proposals to charge only municipalities that do not have their own police departments and rely on state police.

Funding: Wolf now proposes all municipalities provide per capita contributions using a formula taking into account how much state troopers are being asked to do. Wolf’s proposed state police municipal fee is expected to raise $168 million toward the $1.38 billion state police budget.

Local police budget: Mount Joy Borough’s police budget is $1.41 million this year, and the borough does not use state police services.

What’s next: Council will protest the state police municipal service charge by sending letters to the governor, state Rep. David S. Hickernell, state Sen. Ryan Aument, the state mayors association and the state boroughs association. Goshen will prepare a draft protest letter for council review in April.

Borough manager named: Mark Pugliese was named manager, replacing interim manager Charles Kraus. The borough has not yet set Pugliese’s start date. He is currently serving as Mountville’s manager and had spent 35 years with the West Hempfield Police Department, including 17 years as its chief.

Milanof-Schock Library: Director Barbara Basile is retiring on March 11 after five years’ service. An offer to a successor is pending.

Quotable: “I had great fun serving the community,” Basile said.