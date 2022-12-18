When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, Dec. 5.

What happened: Overriding the mayor’s veto, Borough Council approved the 2023 budget with a 5.5% real estate tax increase.

Tax increase: The 2023 real estate tax rate will rise to 4.2 mills, up from 3.98 mills in 2022. This would result in a tax of $420 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

Key numbers: The borough’s balanced budget of $5.642 million in revenues and expenses represents an 11.9% increase over the current budget. Increased building, road maintenance and stormwater management costs were cited as contributing factors.

Mayor’s veto: After council had approved both the 2023 general fund budget (with LuAnn Fahndrich dissenting) and the 2023 real estate tax increase (with Mary Ginder dissenting), Mayor Tim Bradley then presented a mayoral veto of the budget, objecting to a budgeted $30,000 road engineering expense which he felt was unnecessary. Council, however, voted to override the mayor’s veto with Fahndrich dissenting. The mayor has voice but no vote on council.

Refuse collection increase: Council approved a refuse collection contract with low bidder GFL Environmental. Annual collection fees will be increased from $298 to $316, plus $26 woody waste fee. Nonresidential rate will be $326 plus $26 woody waste fee.

Auto purchase: Council approved the purchase a 2022 Ford Escape for use by borough administrative staff at a cost of $26,900, from CARES Act funds, with Fahndrich dissenting.

New advisory group: Council approved the creation of a Parks & Recreation Advisory Board and approval to seek volunteer members.

Appointments: Council appointed J. Michael Melhorn to the Mount Joy Borough Authority Board; Duane J. Brady Jr. as borough planning, zoning and codes administrator as well as building codes officer; and Robert R. Jerman as vacancy board chairperson.