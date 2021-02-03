When: Mount Joy Borough Council virtual meeting, Feb. 1.

What happened: Council members expressed concern about several issues involving the Mount Joy Amtrak passenger rail station.

Background: A recently completed $27.5 million project included a new overhead pedestrian bridge, two 500-foot-long board platforms, two new towers — each equipped with an elevator — and improvements to the parking lot, stormwater management systems and newly covered walkways. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation owns the station and platforms, while Amtrak owns the tracks. PennDOT also owns a parking lot acquired from a nearby church and an automotive repair business, Mount Joy Borough Manager Casey Kraus said.

Railroad station questions: A proposed agreement with PennDOT regarding ownership and maintenance of underground stormwater basins around the station raised questions about respective roles and responsibilities of the state and borough, bringing to light some additional issues. A better definition of free versus paid parking at the station is also needed. In addition, Mayor Tim Bradley asked for an investigation of the reasons why Fire Department Mount Joy had responded to 26 station elevator emergencies since the station opened in October 2019, according to a report filed by fire Chief Matt Gohn, who said two elevator emergencies per year are considered normal.

What’s next: Mount Joy officials will ask the borough solicitor to review and comment on the PennDOT agreement. Questions about the parking and elevator will be posed to PennDOT.

Crime Watch: Police Chief Robert Goshen announced the Crime Watch surveillance system is now live in Mount Joy Borough. Residents can enroll via the borough website.

Compost site usage: Mount Joy Borough and East Donegal Township residents have purchased 240 key fobs allowing self-access to the compost area at 200 S. Jacob St. Annual use fees are $10 for borough residents and $20 for township residents.

Other business: Council authorized hiring Michael David Klock as a full-time police officer, subject to conditional employment terms. Council will consider candidates to fill a vacancy on the sewer and water board of the Mount Joy Borough Authority due to the resignation of member Steven Weems.