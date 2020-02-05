When: Council meeting, Feb. 3.
What happened: Main Street Mount Joy, a nonprofit business and community development organization, requested that council provide free parking at the new train station.
Why it’s important: In a letter to council, Main Street Mount Joy Executive Director Dave Schell and his board maintain that Mount Joy’s train station is unique within the Amtrak Keystone Service line, since it is the only one centered in a downtown commercial business district. The group believes that free parking for train riders would enhance the economic, social and cultural quality of downtown Mount Joy. Paid station parking would cause commuters to use alternate free parking spaces on commercial and residential streets all day, Main Street Mount Joy believes, thereby depriving shoppers and residents of parking spaces.
Other uses: Main Street Mount Joy also would like to use free station parking spaces for events on nonheavy train rider times to allow additional parking options for downtown businesses on evenings and weekends.
No enforcement: If it turns out that the borough is overridden by the state Department of Transportation or Amtrak on paid parking, then Main Street Mount Joy asks that council decline to have Mount Joy police enforce it.
What’s next: Council will consider the parking request.
Also: In a split vote, council waived a Traffic Impact Study for a new Farmview Properties development. Josh Deering, Daniel Eicher, LuAnn Fahndrich, Michael Reese, Mary Ginder and Bob Ruschke voted for the motion and Brian Youngerman, William Hall and Dominic Castaldi dissented, with Youngerman stating a 20-home development warranted a traffic study.
Survey: The borough is conducting a survey of resident transportation behavior through May 1. Survey questionnaires can be obtained at the borough office, 21 E. Main St.