When: Mount Joy Borough Council virtual meeting, Sept. 14.

What happened: Council terminated Samuel Sulkosky as borough manager and appointed Charles “Casey” Krause as interim manager, secretary and open records officer — positions formerly held by Sulkosky.

Council statement: No explanation was given for this action. When queried by email after the meeting, Council President William Hall replied, “On Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, Mount Joy Borough Council voted to terminate the employment of Samuel F. Sulkosky as Borough Manager effective immediately and authorize the appropriate Borough officials to make legally required payments to Mr. Sulkosky for unused vacation time and other required items. Because this is a personnel issue, Mount Joy Borough will have no further statements on this matter.”

Interim manager background: A resident of Mount Joy Borough and a graduate of Donegal High School, Krause is well known in the Mount Joy region where he served for 36 years in various municipal posts. He was a police officer in both Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy Township, chief of both Mount Joy Township and the Northwest Regional police departments, and Mount Joy Township manager before retiring in 2016. Council decided to compensate Krause at $1,565 per week, the same level as Sulkosky. Council member Brian Youngerman thanked Sulkosky, who was not present, for his four years of service as borough manager citing several achievements such as his funds investment program. Prior to coming to Mount Joy, Sulkosky held positions as borough manager in Columbia, California and Nanty Glo boroughs.

What’s next: The administration and finance committee was charged with developing a plan for recruiting a permanent borough manager by the next council meeting.

Grant award: The borough received a $50,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to improve Little Chiques Park.

Lancaster County Drug Task Force: A motion to provide $8,000 to fund the task force was defeated in a split vote with Josh Deering and Michael Reese for and Dominic Castaldi, David Eicher, LuAnn Fahndrich, Mary Ginder, Hall, Bob Ruschke and Youngerman against. Police Chief Robert Goshen advised against funding, citing task force internal issues and no activity in Mount Joy.

Girls on the Run of Lancaster and Lebanon County: The group will be allowed to use Little Chiques Park for 2020-21 fall and spring semiweekly practice for girls in first through eighth grades. Schools where they formerly practiced are no longer available due to COVID-19 virus restrictions.