When: Aug. 2 Borough Council meeting.

What happened: With only four of nine council members in attendance, there was no quorum present and council could not act on any agenda decision items. The meeting was limited to reports from borough agencies and public input. Council members present were Joshua Deering, William Hall, Bob Ruschke and Brian Youngerman.

Main Street Mount Joy: Executive Director Dave Schell reported that his business support organization is developing a new program, MSMJ Downtown Delivery Service, to help downtown businesses get goods to residents in retirement communities who cannot travel downtown. The service will create and collect paper order forms and deliver orders to downtown businesses. It will then deliver goods to retirement communities. Main Street Mount Joy is also planning two outdoor events, pending borough approval: Downtown Trick or Treat, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 22, and Winterfest, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 4.

Milanof-Schock Library: Executive Director Joseph McIlhenney reported that current library use by the community is within 10% of pre-Covid-19 levels. Library programs are also well attended, he said.

Signs on poles: Main Street resident Emanuel Hoffer inquired about the legality of residents affixing yard sale signs to telephone poles. Police Chief Robert Goshen said, “Hanging a sign on a telephone pole is against the law.” However, he said, police generally do not enforce this unless the signs are large enough to affect traffic visibility, such as the 3-square-foot signs police recently had to remove from the poles.