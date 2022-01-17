When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Borough Council held a reorganization meeting, electing William Hall as president, LuAnn Fahndrich as vice president and Brian Youngerman as president pro tem. New member Bruce Haigh was sworn in for a four-year term to replace retiring Josh Deering. Reelected members LuAnn Fahndrich, Mary Ginder, Eric Roering and Brian Youngerman were sworn in to serve four-year council terms.

Staff contracts: Council approved extending memo of understanding employment contracts with Mount Joy Borough Police Chief Robert Goshen and Borough Manager Mark Pugliese, until Jan. 2, 2024.

Special meeting: A full council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27. This will be a joint meeting of Mount Joy Borough Council and the Mount Joy Community Foundation followed by the administration and finance committee meeting. The next regular Borough Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 7.