When: Mount Joy Borough Council virtual meeting, July 7.

What happened: To ease homeowner financial burdens generated by the coronavirus pandemic, Borough Council extended the deadline for sidewalk, but not curb, installation on Pinkerton Road and North Angle Street.

Background: In March 2020, council approved repaving and widening of Pinkerton Road and repaving of North Angle Street. A long-standing and controversial ordinance requires homeowners to install and maintain sidewalks and curbs at their own expense upon street repaving. Council exempted certain streets from the ordinance and approved asphalt as an alternate sidewalk and curb paving material.

Homeowner requests: Council also acted upon sidewalk and curb requests from seven property owners, in separate motions, approving some while denying others. For example, council approved Sandy Stehman’s requests for a painted sidewalk at 105 North Angle St. and a stormwater inlet at West Main and North Angle streets. Meanwhile, council denied Josh May and Jacqueline Sensenig’s request to waive the curb requirement for 125 Pinkerton Road but approved their curb cuts and painted sidewalk lines.

Dwelling size amendment: Council amended the zoning ordinance for mobile home parks, reducing the minimum size of replacement dwellings from 500 to 250 square feet.

Quotable: “I look forward to replacing older trailers with nice economical housing,” said Haley Woods, an advocate for tiny homes.

Police: Responding to council member Mary Ginder’s query, police Chief Robert Goshen said his department’s use-of-force policy is being reviewed by an outside contractor.