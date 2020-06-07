When: Mount Joy Borough Council virtual online meeting, June 1.

What happened: Council tabled a motion to approve a revised space plan for the Florin Hills residential development in response to homeowner objections.

Open space controversy: Nine Florin Hills’ homeowners spoke against builder Charter Homes’ proposal to replace open space with parking spots in Blocks F and M.

What's next: Council asked Charter Homes’ representative Charles Courtney to develop a revised plan for consideration in July or August. Council member Michael Reese dissented on the lay on the table motion.

Repaving detour: Route 772 (Anderson Ferry Road/Marietta Avenue) from Union School Road to Delta Street will be resurfaced by the state Department of Transportation with a long-term detour through late November. Through traffic from School Lane to New Haven Street will be detoured using Angle Street and Main Street (Route 230). Access will be maintained to all residences within the work zone. Route 772 averages more than 5,600 vehicles daily and delays can be expected, according to PennDOT.

Chief named: Police Chief Maurice Williams will retire on June 30. Robert Goshen will be appointed deputy police chief on June 15 and then police chief on July 1. Goshen’s employment terms will be essentially the same as his predecessor, according to council President William Hall, with an annual salary of $92,000 plus benefits.

Sidewalk paving: A policy to allow use of paving material other than concrete for sidewalks was approved subject to block conformity with council approval.