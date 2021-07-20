When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, July 12.

What happened: Borough Council approved a preliminary/final plan from Mount Joy Senior Housing LP to transform the vacant Gerberich-Payne Shoe Co. building into a residential and commercial facility.

Background: The Gerberich-Payne Shoe Company ceased manufacturing operations at the 240 W. Main St. building in 1974. After being used as a warehouse, the 57,000-square-foot building has been vacant since 2008 and shows signs of deterioration. Mount Joy Senior Housing plans to redevelop the existing building into 36 senior housing units consisting of 12 one-bedroom apartments, 24 two-bedroom apartments, 4,000-6,000 square feet of commercial space on the bottom floor and 40 off-street parking spaces. Council waived several subdivision and land development ordinance requirements to facilitate the project for completion by the end of this year.

Quotable: “This is an important building in our town,” council President William Hall said.

Personal sign ordinance: Council tabled till the August meeting a proposed motion to amend the ordinance regulating personal expression signs after a protest was put forth by resident Bruce Haigh.

Digital communications: The borough manager is investigating the installation of a video teleconferencing system to allow continued remote access to borough meetings. Council will also consider a request from Main Street Mount Joy President Dale Murray to establish a single email address to allow sending a single message to all Borough Council members at once.

Personal matters: Part-time police officer pay will increase from $23 per hour to $26 per hour. Jill Frey, finance and business administrator, was conditionally named assistant borough manager. Dave Salley, stormwater enforcement officer, was conditionally named assistant public works director.