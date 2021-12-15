When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: With council President Bill Hall declaring, “We will not raise taxes,” council approved a 2022 borough budget. The 2022 real estate tax rate remains at 3.98 mills, or a tax of $398 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

Key numbers: Total revenues and expenses are projected at $5.042 million, an 8% increase over the 2021 budget. The borough is pulling $360,000 out of reserves to balance the budget; the same amount is allocated for planning a new municipal building. In 2021, the borough took $160,000 out of reserves to balance the budget. Cost increases in areas such as general government, public safety and public works are partially offset by increased local tax revenue. The $8,500 originally budgeted as a Lancaster County Drug Task Force contribution was relabeled to allow the funds to be employed by borough police.

Quotable: Council member Dominic Castaldi stated, “Council worked long and hard on this budget. It is not perfect but it is fair and appropriate.”

Refuse collection increase: Annual residential refuse collection fees will be increased by $20 to $282.

Pinkerton Road curb costs: Dennis Nissley, public works director, was instructed to investigate and report on the relative costs of either the borough installing curbing on Pinkerton Road and then billing homeowners for the work or allowing the 26 affected homeowners to contract directly for the work, either as individuals or as a group.

Virtual meetings capability: Hardware and software to allow the borough to conduct online videoconferencing will be installed in the municipal building on Dec. 8.