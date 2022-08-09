When: Aug. 1 Mount Joy Borough Council meeting.

What happened: Council approved an ordinance regarding animals that generated significant and divided discussion among council members and the public.

Feral cat concerns: A provision in the animal control ordinance specifies “no person shall keep or feed free roaming/feral cats … without having the cat(s) spayed/neutered/ear tipped and vaccinated for rabies,” with violations subject to fines of $100 to $1,000 plus costs. Seven borough residents spoke to the issue of feral cats, with four terming them a growing public nuisance and health hazard that must be controlled. Three others advocated for feeding them as part of a trap-and-release program. The cat advocates expressed concern that they could be fined for their cat care under the ordinance. Council President Bill Hall said residents may petition council with ideas for handling the borough’s growing feral cat population. The Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center now offers a trap, neuter and return service for cats at a cost of $125 per animal.

Proposed new municipal facility: Ad hoc Building Committee Chair Josh Deering reported that plans and projected costs for the proposed new Grandview Park facility drawn up by architect Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates will be received Aug. 8 and reviewed at the committee’s Aug. 15 meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. Main Street Mount Joy President Dale Murray protested that the Florin Station site previously recommended by Mayor Tim Bradley must also be seriously considered as a more cost-effective alternative to Grandview.

Firearms and weapons ordinance: This law was amended to permit police to seize any firearm used in violation of the ordinance and to impose a fine of $100 to $1,000.

Tabled motions: A motion on rezoning several North Market Street properties and a motion to provide an automobile for borough manager use were tabled pending further study.