When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: The building ad hoc committee presented a revised Grandview Park municipal complex building plan after council requested it find ways to reduce the $9.3 million construction cost estimate.

Background: At its July 3 meeting, council asked Josh Deering, building ad hoc committee chair, to prepare a plan that reduced costs by 10%. Council provided direction, including operational priorities and space-sharing among the building’s occupants.

Revised plan: Deering and Todd Vukmonic, architect with Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, presented a plan that reduced space by 10%, from 20,155 square feet to 18,114 square feet. The plan eliminated two of four administrative offices, reconfigured council chambers and toilets, and reduced masonry.

By the numbers: The new plan decreased costs by $75,000, bringing the price tag down to $9.27 million.

Council’s response: Council expressed disappointment that a 10% reduction in space yielded only a 1% reduction in costs. There was also concern that reduced office space could negatively affect operations growth.

Architect’s comment: Vukmonic said it was “a very tight design.”

What’s next: Council instructed Deering’s committee to proceed in developing a final municipal complex plan to be ready by February 2024.

Proposed gun shop: West Main Street resident Wendy Melhorn protested zoning approval of a proposed firearms shop at 114 South Market Ave., the former Napa Auto Parts store site. Duane Brady, code and zoning officer, said he, the zoning hearing board and township manager all found the gun shop to be a legal business for the site.

Compost site sharing: Council authorized Rapho Township’s temporary use of the Mount Joy Borough and East Donegal Township compost site. Rapho’s facilities were destroyed in a July 5 explosion.

Offices combined: Council unanimously approved the appointment of Brady as stormwater administrator, in addition to his job as codes and zoning officer, with a $3,000 salary increase to $63,000 per year. Seth Godfrey, the former stormwater, projects and grants coordinator, resigned in June.

Road paving contract: Council awarded Martin Paving a $57,498 contract to place seal coating on Farmington Way and Chanlan Boulevard. The company was the sole bidder for the project.

Snow removal: The borough approved a $23,654 state Department of Transportation contract to provide snow removal for 2023-24 for the following state roads: West Main Street, Marietta Pike and Donegal Springs Road.