When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting May 1. Council member David Eichler was absent.

What happened: In a 5-3 vote, council voted to amend part of the borough zoning ordinance to exempt the borough from minimum building requirements for lot size, width and depth, yards, impervious surface area and off-street parking. Council members Dominic Castaldi, Mary Ginder and Brian Youngerman dissented.

Background: The exemption is meant to give the borough latitude in the design of a new $9.3 million municipal building complex at Grandview Park, as proposed by council’s building ad hoc committee.

Mixed reaction: Background correspondence provided by council at the meeting shows in March 2023 the Lancaster County Planning Department recommended approval of this amendment, but in April 2023 the borough planning commission opposed the amendment stating, “While the change to the ordinance does have a good long-term effect ... the current situation does not warrant our support at this time.”

Comments: Main Street resident Ned Sterling voiced his opposition to the amendment. Youngerman expressed concern the amendment might give residents the message that the borough considers itself above others and “we don’t care.”

Public servant recognition: Mayor Tim Bradley proclaimed May 15 as police officer Memorial Day, May 14 to 20 as police week and May 21 to 27 as emergency medical services week.

New cable franchise: The board voted to allow Shenandoah Cable Television to construct and operate a cable system on public rights of way in the borough.

Municipal appointments: Philip A. Colvin was nominated as borough emergency management coordinator, pending appointment by the governor. Hope Byers, Kathy Morrison, Wyatt Franks, Dave Christian and Barry Geltmacher were appointed to the parks and recreation advisory board.

Driving enforcement: PennDOT funded a period of expanded police activity between March 20 and April 17, which yielded 52 vehicle and pedestrian contacts and 32 summary citations.

Hometown hero banners: With Main Street Mount Joy ending its operations, council is seeking another organization to take on this project honoring veterans with Main Street flags.