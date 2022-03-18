When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, March 7.

What happened: In a split vote, council authorized the borough to work with Penn State Health to host a vaccination clinic.

Vaccination clinic: Borough Manager Mark Pugliese requested authorization to cooperate in developing a vaccination center at Penn State Health Medical Group - Mount Joy, 201 Lefever Road. In discussion, several council members felt Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health should be involved. It was noted Penn State Health Life Lion currently provides emergency medical services to the borough.

The vote: The motion in favor of Penn State passed, 5-3, with council members Bill Hall, Bob Ruschke, Brian Youngerman, Bruce Haigh and Eric Roering voting for. LuAnn Fahndrich, Mary Ginder and Dominic Castaldi voted against the measure. David Eichler was absent.

Letter acknowledgment: President William Hall, in response to an audience question, said that while state Rep. Dave Hickernell and Gov. Tom Wolf had acknowledged receipt of council’s letter objecting to passage of the small wireless facilities law allowing for 5G equipment to be installed on borough streets, state officials offered no specific remedies.

Main Street Mount Joy: Council President Bill Hall followed up to residents’ request earlier this year for documentation of the downtown group’s efforts and the borough’s financial support, with one resident saying the $50,000 cost is justified. Main Street Mount Joy Executive Director Dave Schell made a presentation, saying “MSMJ is making a difference downtown,” but the need for confidentiality in its dealings with businesses limits what information it can disclose about which businesses it assists and how it helps them.

Quarantine medical leave: Council authorized the borough manager to grant five days of paid medical leave due to a required COVID-19 quarantine to non-uniform employees.

Other business: A borough truck will participate in the Make-A-Wish convoy which will pass though Mount Joy on the afternoon of May 8.