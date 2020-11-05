When: Mount Joy Borough Council virtual meeting, Nov. 2.

What happened: Borough Council addressed several staffing matters concerning compensation and benefits.

Interim manager contract change: Charles “Casey” Krause has been serving as interim borough manager since September at $1,565 per week compensation. At Krause’s request, effective Nov. 2, he will work for 20 hours per week at $25 per hour with at least five hours per week physical presence at the borough office.

Extra duty stipends: Borough office staff Lisa Peffley and Jill Frey and borough authority staff Lindsey Edgell have filled in for a part-time front desk receptionist who took unpaid personal leave in May 2020. Council authorized $1,500 stipends for Peffley and Frey and recommended a similar stipend for Edgell to compensate them for their extra work. Council also authorized a $750 stipend to zoning, codes and planning administrator Stacie Gibbs for additional work. The borough saved $17,487 by not having to pay the part-time receptionist during her absence.

Tuition reimbursement: Council authorized 50% tuition reimbursement for up to six courses in 2021 calendar year for stormwater officer Dave Salley.

Winterfest event: Main Street Mount Joy received permission to hold Winterfest on Dec. 5. Streets slated to be closed from noon until 9 p.m. include Delta Street from Main Street to Henry Street, Henry Street from Delta Street to Market Street and Market Street to the back of West Main Auto. The municipal parking lot will not be accessible from Henry Street and Appletree Alley behind St. Mark’s property may be closed. Use of the Amtrak and PennDOT parking lots will be requested for the event, if available.