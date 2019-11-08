When: Council meeting, Nov. 4.
What happened: Council amended a controversial 1989 ordinance requiring that homeowners install and maintain sidewalks and curbs at their own expense upon street repaving.
Why it’s important: The amended ordinance now allows a property owner to use bituminous concrete — the same asphalt material used for paving roads, driveways and parking lots — in place of conventional concrete sidewalks. But that will be allowed only if all property owners on a street agree to it, and will be subject to construction standards. The measure can provide a 30-50% cost savings over concrete. Another amendment extends the notice to the homeowner requiring sidewalk replacement from 120 days to 24 months, although in recent practice, homeowners have been given 14 months’ notice according to Borough Manager Sam Sulkosky. Council President William Hall voted against the amended ordinance.
Library grant: With the assistance of the borough, the Milanof-Schock Library received a $26,578 Keystone Grant from the state Department of Education. The grant will be used for roof repair.
Video monitoring test: At the request of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, a 360-degree camera will be tested at the intersection of Manheim and West Main Streets. Council members Joshua Deering and Jon Millar voted against conducting the test.
Other business: Beginning in 2020, vacant positions on boards and commissions appointed by council will be listed on the borough website, council decided. Residents interested in appointments to these bodies should send a letters of interest to Borough Manager Sulkosky.