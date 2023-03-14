When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, March 6.

What happened: Despite some concern, council granted permission for alcoholic beverage consumption at the proposed Fete en Independence event to be held on the evening of July 1 in Little Chiques Park.

Fete en Independence: This community event, billed as “A Patriotic Dinner Party,” is to be hosted by Voyage Mount Joy, a nonprofit destination marketing organization of local business leaders. A similar event was held in Lancaster’s Long’s Park in 2019. Food packages will be sold by local vendors and table seating will be provided by Voyage Mount Joy. Attendees are requested to dress in red, white and blue attire. Plans call for 60 tables with 500 guests with band and DJ entertainment. Funds raised by the event will be used to support other activities such as National Night Out. Attendees would be able to bring alcoholic beverages. Several council members expressed concern over granting an exception to borough’s park rule that prohibits possession or use of alcoholic or malt beverages. The concern was that it could set a precedent, but the exemption was approved, with council President William Hall dissenting and council member David Eichler absent. The event was also granted an exception to the borough’s noise ordinance.

Driveway repair: A motion was passed to have the borough assume the costs to restore driveways damaged by the repaving of Pinkerton Road and North Angle Street either by contracting the work out or having it performed by the Public Works Department. Public Works Department Director Dennis Nissley estimated that 18 to 20 driveways need repair.

Building code inspector: Codes Administrators, Inc. of Lancaster was appointed as borough building code inspector, replacing Commonwealth Codes Inspection Service.

Next borough council meeting: 7 p.m. Monday, April 3.