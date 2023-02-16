Popular Lebanon County brewpub Mount Gretna Craft Brewery announced Thursday it will be closing.

The Palmyra brewpub opened in March 2017 and has been a staple at 2701 Horseshoe Pike. The company announced on its Facebook page and its website that it would be closing its doors as of Thursday. The announcement also stated that the business and building would be posted for sale by NAI CIR real estate agency. The post did not detail reasons for the closing other than stating that the past few years had been challenging.